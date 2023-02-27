Homicide investigation launched after passing motorist finds dead body on rural Mississippi road Published 5:30 am Monday, February 27, 2023

A homicide investigation is underway after a passing motorist found the body of a dead man on a rural Mississippi road.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that the body of a Grenada man was discovered in east-central Tallahatchie County.

Officials have identified the victim as An’Travius Deres Jones, 21, of Grenada.

The body was found face up along Tatum Pond Road, approximately six miles from the Tallahatchie-Grenada county line.

Officials say a passing motorist made the shocking discovery and reported it to the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Office.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Office will be overseeing the investigation.

The body will be sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Pearl for an autopsy.