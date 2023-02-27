Mississippi 13-year-old arrested, to be charged as adult after shooting victim five times

Published 3:13 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

By Daily Leader Staff

Emorion Perry (LINCOLN COUNTY JAIL PHOTO)

A Mississippi 13-year-old has been taken into custody after reportedly shooting a victim at least five times Saturday.

Brookhaven Police responded to a shooting on Dixie Road in Brookhaven Saturday night.

Emorion Perry, 13, of Amite Road, was booked into the Lincoln County Jail after being arrested Sunday night. He was charged as an adult, according to the Brookhaven Daily Leader.

The victim was shot five times, but is “doing OK,” according to Police Chief Kenneth Collins.

“There were a couple of other shootings that are under investigation at this time,” Collins said. According to police call records, one shooting was reported at 11:35 p.m. Friday on Old Wesson Road.

 

