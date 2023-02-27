Mississippi man sentenced for sexual battery, gratification of lust involving children Published 9:17 am Monday, February 27, 2023

A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 35 years in jail for sexual battery and gratification of lust involving children between the ages of 10 and 12.

Craig Moore, 39, entered a guilty plea in the Circuit Court of Hinds County.

Moore was indicted in 2020 for four counts of sexual battery and two counts of gratification of lust involving victims between the ages of 10 and 12. Moore is also a registered sex offender stemming from a 2009 sexual battery conviction.

Moore is not eligible for a reduction in sentence or parole and must serve every day of his sentence at the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Following the sentencing, Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens II responded.

“The impact of Moore’s crimes on the victims is immeasurable and, unfortunately, will outlast any sentence imposed,” Owens said. “I hope that the knowledge that this individual will be behind bars for the next 35 years brings some comfort to the victims and their families.”