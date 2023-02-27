Mississippi residents spend over 20% of their income on groceries — the most nationwide, according to report Published 9:31 am Monday, February 27, 2023

Food prices are skyrocketing, and Americans are struggling to afford groceries. With the price of everything from eggs to chicken getting increasingly more expensive, we found that Mississippi residents spend over 20% of their income on groceries — the most of any state in the nation.

LendingTree analyzed data from the USDA to determine how food prices have changed from January 2022 to January 2023. LendingTree also analyzed U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey and American Community Survey data to estimate where people spend the largest percentage of their income on food prepared and eaten at home.

What they found is that Mississippi residents spend the largest percentage of their income on food at home. Households in the state spend an average of $264 a week, or 20.2%, of their income on food prepared and eaten at home.

Following that, West Virginia ranks second. While households earn $72,294 on average (the second-lowest in the U.S.), they spend an average of $273 a week on food at home, or 19.6% of their income. Third is Louisiana, where households spend an average of $271 a week on groceries. With households here making $75,590 on average, they spend 18.6% of their income on food at home.

On the other end of the spectrum, higher-income households tend to spend a lower percentage of their income on food. The District of Columbia falls at the bottom of the chart: While making an average of $138,856 annually (the highest in the U.S.), households in D.C. spend an average of $216 a week on food. That’s an average of 8.1% of their income.

That’s followed by:

Massachusetts, where households make $124,789 on average and spend an average of $255 weekly on food (10.6%)

Connecticut, where households make $120,009 on average and spend an average of $257 weekly on food (11.1%)

Overall, U.S. households spend an average of $260 a week on food prepared and eaten at home. That means households spend an average of 13.8% of their income on food at home, according to our analysis of Census Bureau data.

Americans are seeing increased pressure on their food budgets. Chicken costs are up 9.5% year over year, while fruits and vegetables are 10.9% more costly. Separately, the price of a dozen large white eggs has soared 141.8% in the same period.

Click here to see the report from Lending Tree.