Mississippi Skies: Parts of Mississippi placed under Level 3 severe risk by SPC Published 1:30 am Monday, February 27, 2023

The Storm Prediction Center has already issued a Level 3 alert for much of Mississippi and the risk isn’t until Thursday. An alert level this high so far out is quite rare, but the forecast could certainly change. We saw a Level 2 risk several days out last week that was reduced and finally removed. It certainly needs to be watched over the next couple of days as current forecasts from the Storm Prediction Center are calling for an EF2 or greater tornado within 25 miles of any given location of the threat level, as shown on the attached graphic.

In the meantime, we’ll have a few showers around the state this morning, but Tuesday is looking to be spectacular! Some places will clear out this afternoon, and we all have a chance for some gusty winds up to 30 or 40 miles per hour.

North Mississippi

A chance of rain this morning with gradual clearing in the afternoon. High near 74. Some clouds tonight with a low near 45.

Central Mississippi

A chance of showers this morning, then becoming sunny later in the day. High near 80. Mostly clear tonight with a low around 48.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high near 84. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low near 60.

Gulf Coast

Patchy fog early, then partly cloudy with a high near 82. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 67.