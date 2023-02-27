Mississippi teens arrested for armed robbery already out on bond for similar crimes Published 6:30 am Monday, February 27, 2023

Two Mississippi teens, out on bond on armed robbery charges, have been taken into custody on similar charges.

Zyion Bell, 16, and Michael Carleon Casey, 17, have been charged with one count of Armed Robbery and one count of Aggravated Assault by Gulfport Police.

On Feb. 15, police officers responded to a shooting shortly after 2 a.m. near South Street and East Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Through an investigation of the incident, officials believe that the victim picked up Bell and Casey after the two asked for a ride. Bell and Case attempted to rob the victim. When the victim attempted to escape, Bell and Casey shot the victim, stole the victim’s vehicle and then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a where he was treated and released.

Officials have determined that Bell was out on bond for a previous Armed Robbery that occurred in Gulfport and that Casey was out on bond for a previous Armed Robbery in Hancock County.

Bond was set at $500,000 for Bell and Casey.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.