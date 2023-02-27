Platinum Health recalls portable bed rails due to serious entrapment and asphyxia hazard; death reported Published 6:20 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Platinum Health LLC, of Orlando, Florida, are announcing the recall of about 53,000 LumaRail brand adult portable bed rails. The recalled bed rails pose a risk of entrapment and asphyxia because users can become entrapped within the rail, or between the rail and mattress.

Platinum has received one report of a death involving the Bed Assist Rail with Legs (model PHB4000). In October 2021, an 81-year-old man at a nursing home in Pennsylvania died from positional asphyxia after becoming entrapped between his mattress and the bed rail.

This recall involves the Bed Assist Rail with Legs (model PHB4000), Free Standing Bed Assist Rail (model PHB6000) and the DoubleSafe Bed Assist Rail (model PHB7000D).

The bed rails are made of white metal tubing with a gray or black foam rubber grip handle and may have a black fabric pouch. The name “Platinum Health” is printed on a label located on the leg of the bed rail or on the grip handle. The bed rails also have a light mount below the grip handle.

Platinum Health sold the recalled bed rails on its website, PlatinumHealthLLC.com, through major online retailers including Amazon, Walmart.com, eBay, and Overstock, and through online medical supply stores nationwide including RehabMart and Fabrication Enterprises. The bed rails were sold from July 2015 through December 2022 for between $65 and $100.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Platinum Health for a free repair kit. Consumers who use model PHB7000D on twin beds will receive a free replacement bedrail redesigned to properly fit twin beds.

CPSC urges consumers to report any related incidents to the agency at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Contact Platinum Health toll-free at 833-408-0509 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email at bedrails@realtimeresults.net, or online at www.recallrtr.com/bedrails or www.platinumhealthllc.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.