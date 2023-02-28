Former county employee sentenced for embezzlement — stealing road equipment, catalytic converters from Mississippi taxpayers Published 3:21 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

A former employee accused of stealing road maintenance equipment and catalytic converters from taxpayers has been convicted. of two counts of embezzlement.

On Monday, Jonathan Smith, a former employee of Jackson County, was was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by five years of probation. The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Angel McIlrath’s office in the courtroom of Judge Kathy King Jackson.

Smith was arrested for embezzlement in 2022. He was issued a $3,549.79 demand letter. Officials from the state auditors office report that a majority of the stolen equipment has already been recovered and returned to Jackson County.

“Thank you to the investigators and prosecutors in this case. We will continue to protect taxpayers against misuse of their property, big and small,” State Auditor Shad White said.

Smith is now convicted of a felony offense and will not be able to handle public money again.

Judge Jackson’s sentencing order has been filed with the Jackson County Circuit Clerk’s office for public inspection.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.