Former Mississippi police officer arrested. She was recently terminated from police force. Published 12:51 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

A recently terminated Mississippi police officer was arrested Wednesday on several charges during a traffic stop.

Kenya McCarty was arrested by Ridgeland Police and charged with being in possession of marijuana, being in possession of a firearm while illegally in possession of a controlled substance, and an open container violation.

Officials with the Ridgeland Police Department say they also found a Jackson Police Badge in the car. McCarty was recently terminated from the Jackson Poice Department after being put on leave with pay in connection with the death of a person in the police’s custody. In the incident, two other JPD officers were also placed on leave with pay.

City officials have not said if McCarty’s termination was connected to the in-custody death.

In December 2021, McCarty was placed on administrative leave after Flowood Police arrested her and another officer for possession of marijuana and an open container violation at a park.