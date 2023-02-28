Man dies in fiery crash on rural Mississippi highway early Sunday morning Published 11:39 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

A single-vehicle crash in Wilkinson County claimed the driver’s life when his car left the highway, crashing into multiple trees before catching on fire.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M is investigating the crash, which occured in the wee hours of the morning on Sunday in Wilkinson County.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer Craig James, troopers responded to the crash at approximately 3 a.m. on Mississippi Highway 24.

A 2023 Kia Soul driven by Jeremy Coates, 48, of Monroe, was traveling west on Highway 24 when it left the roadway and collided with several trees before catching fire.

Coats suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.