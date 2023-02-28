Mississippi agents investigating officer-involved shooting. One person injured after deputies respond to burglary call.

Published 6:14 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting during a burglary call. One person was injured in the incident.

Officials with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) report that the officer-involved shooting involved deputies with the  Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, deputies responded to a suspected burglary call near Orange Grove Road, in Biloxi, a news release from MBI reported.

Two subjects were arrested on the scene. A third suspect was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office, according to the news release.

