Mississippi investigators seek public’s help, release photos of vehicle involved in homicide

Published 2:58 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi investigators have released photos of a vehicle they say was involved in a February homicide in hopes of identifying the suspects involved in the crime.

Capitol Police in Jackson are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subjects in the 2017 blue Ford Mustang that was involved in a homicide on Jefferson Street on February 26th, 2023.

If you have any information, please submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or call Capitol Police at 601-359-3125.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

All tips are anonymous.

Anyone with information that leads to the arrests of these individuals could be eligible for a $2,500 reward.

 

…..

More News

Former county employee sentenced for embezzlement — stealing road equipment, catalytic converters from Mississippi taxpayers

Mississippi Lottery office busy paying out nearly $1 million to hundreds of lucky winners. One scratch-off ticket worth $100,000.

Former Mississippi police officer arrested. She was recently terminated from police force.

Man dies in fiery crash on rural Mississippi highway early Sunday morning

Print Article