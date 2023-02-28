Mississippi investigators seek public’s help, release photos of vehicle involved in homicide Published 2:58 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Mississippi investigators have released photos of a vehicle they say was involved in a February homicide in hopes of identifying the suspects involved in the crime.

Capitol Police in Jackson are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subjects in the 2017 blue Ford Mustang that was involved in a homicide on Jefferson Street on February 26th, 2023.

If you have any information, please submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or call Capitol Police at 601-359-3125.

All tips are anonymous.

Anyone with information that leads to the arrests of these individuals could be eligible for a $2,500 reward.

