Mississippi Lottery office busy paying out nearly $1 million to hundreds of lucky winners. One scratch-off ticket worth $100,000.

The Mississippi Lottery has been busy making handing out money to hundreds of lucky winners of its lottery drawings and scratch-off games.

One of the biggest wins in recent days came from North Mississippi. Mississippi Lottery officials recently announced a $100,000 scratch-off ticket win in Southhaven.

A lucky Horn Lake man won the prize on a $10 Cash Winfall scratch-off ticket purchased from a Circle K convenience store in Southaven.

Meanwhile, nearly 500 people won $855,300 in combined winnings from the Wednesday, Feb. 15, evening drawing with the winning combination of 3-3-3-3 and a Fireball of 3.

Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt said the winnings made for a busy day at the Jackson office. Players were lined up this morning, waiting for the headquarters to open.

“When quads or trips hit, we can expect a lot of excitement!” Hewitt said. The drawing results led to close to $1 million in payouts.

“Quads” – four like numbers drawn – and “trips” – three like numbers drawn – are popular number choices for Cash 4 and Cash 3 players. When those numbers are randomly drawn, the payouts are big.

Since the launch of Cash 4 in January 2022, quads have hit five times. Trips have hit 11 times for Cash 3, which launched in September 2020.