Mississippi Skies: Another severe risk added; now two rounds expected Published 1:30 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

We’ve been watching the Level 3 risk for severe weather Thursday and Thursday night for several days, but the Storm Prediction Center has now targeted parts of Mississippi for another risk Wednesday.

The good news is Wednesday’s risk is only a Level 1 right now. It follows a Highway 28 line in central Mississippi northward. Right now, the biggest risks are strong winds, strong storms, and torrential rainfall. These storms are expected to be more of an isolated event while Thursday is expected to be much more potent and widespread. We’ll continue to watch both forecasts.

In the meantime, today is going to be sunny and warm for most of us. Enjoy!

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 78. Tonight, partly cloudy with a low near 57.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 78. Increasing clouds tonight with a low near 58.

South Mississippi

Partly cloudy early, then becoming sunny with a high of 82. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 63.

Gulf Coast

Mostly cloudy early, then becoming sunny with a high near 83. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 66.