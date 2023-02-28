More than 800k Nissan SUVs recalled Published 8:31 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Nearly 810,000 Nissan Rouge and Nissan Rouge Sport small SUVs have been recalled by the automaker.

According to The Associated Press, the safety issue involves a key issue that can turn the ignition off while the vehicles are being driven. Certain 2014 through 2020 Rouge models and 2017 through 2022 Rouge Sport models are involved.

According to information from Nissan, some of these SUVs have a “jackknife” style key that may not stay completely open. If the key partially folds, the driver could touch the key fob and turn off the engine. This could cause the loss of engine power, power breaks, and the ability for airbags to inflate during a crash. Nissan hasn’t reported any crashes or injuries due to the issue.

According to the AP, Nissan has yet to come up with a proper fix; however, owners will be notified in March with a letter telling them to not attach anything to the key ring besides the key. Another letter is expected that will instruct owners when to take their SUVs in for repairs.

Owners with keys that won’t stay open should immediately contact their local Nissan dealer.