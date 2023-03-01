Drug round nets six arrests for Mississippi narcotics agents Friday

Published 1:55 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The Vicksburg Police Department Narcotics Division along with the Criminal Investigations Division conducted a round-up in which six arrests were made on Friday.

According to police reports, each suspect had pre-existing felony warrants for separate charges.

The suspects and related charges are as follows:

  • Clyde Beryl Stinson, 44 of Vicksburg: possession of methamphetamine
  • Cartez De’Shawn Evans, 24 of Vicksburg: possession of cocaine, weapon possession by a convicted felon, and weapon enhancement involving drugs
  • Jonathan Christopher Phelps, 34 of Vicksburg: possession of a stolen firearm
  • Devan Lamorris Benard, 36 of Vicksburg: possession of cocaine
  • Anthony Duaine Long, 48 of Vicksburg: possession of cocaine, weapon possession by a convicted felon, and weapon enhancement involving drugs
  • Amber Dawn Mason Spencer, 43 of Vicksburg: hindering prosecution, rendering criminal assistance

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The six defendants appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in the Vicksburg Municipal Court on the same day as the arrests.

Stinson’s bond was set at $20,000; Evan’s bond was set at $75,000; Phelps’s bond was set at $20,000; Benard’s bond was set at $20,000; Long’s bond was set at $75,000 and Spencer’s bond was set at $20,000.

All were bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

 

More News

Man arrested after being found hiding in attic of Mississippi residence. Neighborhood grass-cutter alerted police of trespasser.

Police: Mississippi woman traveled across state to use fake check to buy vehicle

Man arrested for making a false bomb threat at Mississippi business

Mississippi leaders could allow voters to initiate ballot initiatives again

Print Article