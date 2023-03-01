It isn’t a leap year, but $272,000 lottery win had Mississippi ticket holder jumping for joy on last day of February Published 4:04 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

February went out on a winning note for one lucky Mississippi Lottery player, who won more than a quarter million dollars in Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing.

The lucky player matched all five winning numbers which were were 3-7-14-18-21.

The winning ticket was purchased from Clark Oil Company #28 in Biloxi.

This is the first Mississippi Match 5 jackpot hit since the record-setting jackpot worth $906,168 was hit on Feb. 7, 2023.

The jackpot for the Thursday, March 2, Match 5 drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.