Man arrested for making a false bomb threat at Mississippi business Published 8:32 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

A man has been arrested for making a fake bomb threat at a Mississippi business.

The pIcayune Police Department reported the arrest on social media Tuesday.

On Feb. 25, at approximately 4 p.m. officers were dispatched to Claiborne Hill in reference to a Bomb Threat, the report said.

Officers arrived on scene and immediately evacuated the store and parking lot. Picayune SRT and Investigators arrived on scene at which time the store and surrounding areas were searched for any signs of an explosive device.

Picayune Fire Department responded and assisted us and a Bomb Squad was asked to standby also. During the search officers were unable to locate any evidence supporting the threat.

Investigators immediately began the process of developing a suspect.

On Tuesday, the investigation resulted in the arrest of Micah Byron Mitchell for False Report of a Bomb.

"I appreciate the understanding and cooperation that customers had the day of the threat. The public's safety is our top priority and we will go to all lengths possible to hold those accountable that threaten it. Our investigators wasted no time investigating this case and I am very thankful for their hard work!" Police Chief Chief Joe Quave said.