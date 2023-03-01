Mississippi farm offers reward in case of cattle shootings Published 6:20 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Owners of a Mississippi cattle farm are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for shooting cows on their property.

WTVA News in Tupelo reports that Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office is investigating the shootings, reporting that a small caliber weapon is being used in two recent incidents. Johnson said that shootings at the farm in question have been an issue for a few years.

The farm owners are offering a $500 reward to anyone who has information that will lead to an arrest.

Johnson said only one farm is being targeted, likely as part of an ongoing family civil issue.

Anyone with information in the case should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.