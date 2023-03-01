Mississippi Skies: First round of severe weather moves into state today Published 1:30 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Parts of Mississippi, mainly in the north, will have the first of two rounds of severe weather later today.

A Level 2 risk covers most of the Delta, Batesville, Oxford, Tupelo, Corinth, and the Desoto County metro areas with severe storms possible, damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, large hail, and an isolated tornado.

A Level 1 risk expands southward towards just north of Vicksburg to Yazoo City to just north of Philadelphia. This risk area includes the possibility of isolated severe storms, damaging wind gusts, and hail.

Timing for both risk areas is from 4 until 10 p.m.

Other parts of the state may see some rain while the Gulf Coast region will remain under sunny skies. Tomorrow’s risk should bring the chance for rain and storms across the entire state.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with rain and storms moving in later this afternoon. High of 77. Rain and storms continue tonight with some storms possibly severe. Low of 61.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms later this afternoon. High of 80. Showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low of 63. A couple of the storms could be on the strong to severe side.

South Mississippi

Patchy fog early with cloudy skies early, then becoming sunny with a high of 84. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 68.

Gulf Coast

Areas of fog and cloudy skies early, then becoming sunny. High of 79. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low near 68.