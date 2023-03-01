Mississippi woman arrested, charged with burglarizing storage units Published 7:03 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

A Mississippi woman has been arrested in connection with the burglary of storage units.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that the Oxford Police Department arrested Tresa Grant, 52, of Harmont, and charged her with burglary of a commercial building.

Oxford Police have been investigating a January burglary of storage units in the 2500 block of Jeff Davis Extension in Oxford. Interviews in the investigation led to the arrest of Grant.

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Office helped locate Grant.

During her initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $10,000.