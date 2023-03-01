Police: Mississippi woman traveled across state to use fake check to buy vehicle

Published 9:04 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman reportedly traveled across the state and tried to pass off a fake check in order to buy a car.

Dajaza Shoulders, 21, of Clinton, was arrested and charged by the Oxford Police Department with Uttering Forgery.

On Feb. 15, the Oxford Police took a walk-in report regarding somebody attempting to buy a vehicle from the reporting party with a fraudulent check.

After an investigation, Shoulders was arrested. Shoulders was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $1,000 bond.

