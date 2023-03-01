Three inmates slip out of handcuffs at Mississippi truck stop, back in custody after overnight manhunt Published 3:17 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Three men who escaped from a prisoner transport van Tuesday night are back into custody.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Feb. 28, a prisoner transport company stopped at a Loves truck stop in Lake, Mississippi.

Three of the prisoners being transported for immigration purposes were able to get out of their handcuffs and escape.

After a manhunt that lasted through the night, the three men were arrested by the Newton Police Department behind a business located near Interstate 20.

Agencies that assisted were Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Newton Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, ICE, HSI, and Wildlife Fisheries and Parks.

The three will be transferred back into federal custody from Newton County.