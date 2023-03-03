Firefighters help save Mississippi homeless woman caught surrounded by floodwaters

Published 6:12 am Friday, March 3, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi firefighters saved a homeless woman’s life after being surrounded by floodwaters.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that Tupelo firefighters responded to a 911 call of a woman screaming for help.

The woman, identified as Angie Lewis, was reportedly staying in a makeshift campsite near the Salvation Army in Tupelo when she woke up surrounded by floodwaters. The woman started screaming for help when she could not escape the floodwaters and reach higher ground.

Firefighters responded to the call and were able to put a life jacket on her and bring her back to safety.

Lewis said she would be staying at the Salvation Army after the encampment was washed away.

 

 

 

 

