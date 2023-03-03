Three people — including father and son — killed in head-on collision on Mississippi highway Published 6:32 am Friday, March 3, 2023

Three people, including a father and his son, were killed in a head-on collision Wednesday.

The fatal crash happened when a Ford F-150 pickup collided head-on with a Freightliner service truck on Highway 588 near Buffalo Hill Road in Jones County.

Three of the people in the Ford F-150 were killed. The victims were identified as Christopher Dewayne Dykes, 38, of Ellisville,his son Tristan Dwayne Dykes, 18, of Sandersville, and Caden McCardle, 20, of Ellisville. A fourth person who was in the pickup truck, Andrew Harvey, 20, of Laurel, was airlifted to a Hattiesburg hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Wesley Pitts, 61, of Soso, who was driving the Freightliner service truck and another passenger in the service truck reportedly refused medical treatment.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. The highway was shut down for almost four hours for cleanup and while the investigation was being conducted.