Mississippi Fire Marshal investigating after fatal house fire. Man found deceased after blaze. Published 8:11 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fatal house fire in Hattiesburg.

Firefighters from the Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a house fire on McCall Street shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday.

When firefighters arrived, the house was fully-involved. When the fire was brought under control, firefighters conducted a search and found a man deceased inside.

The Hattiesburg Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the incident with the assistance of the Hattiesburg Police Department.