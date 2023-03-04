Mississippi Fire Marshal investigating after fatal house fire. Man found deceased after blaze.
Published 8:11 am Saturday, March 4, 2023
The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fatal house fire in Hattiesburg.
Firefighters from the Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a house fire on McCall Street shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday.
When firefighters arrived, the house was fully-involved. When the fire was brought under control, firefighters conducted a search and found a man deceased inside.
The Hattiesburg Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the incident with the assistance of the Hattiesburg Police Department.