Mississippi Skies: Beautiful today, but how long will it last?

Published 1:30 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

People in Mississippi have certainly earned this gorgeous, low humidity day, but don’t expect the nearly-perfect weather to last long. Although we’ll still have sunshine into early next week, unseasonably humid air will return quickly, brining sticky temperatures mixed in with the pollen clouds. A few areas could see some isolated showers by Tuesday, but the real rain chances don’t come until midweek. In the meantime, enjoy the awesome weather today!

North Mississippi

Partly cloudy early, becoming sunny with a high near 64. Clear tonight with a low of 43.

Central Mississippi

Cloudy early, then becoming sunny with a high near 70. Clear tonight with a low near 45.

South Mississippi

Patchy fog early in the morning, then sunny and 75. Tonight, clear and 50.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and 76. Tonight, clear with a low near 53.

