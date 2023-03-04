One woman killed when tree falls on her SUV. Another person injured by severe weather Friday. Published 7:22 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

One person was killed, and another person was injured when a line of severe storms moved across Mississippi on Thursday night and Friday morning, causing significant damage to homes and businesses.

Brenda Mullen, 65, reported was killed when a branch fell on her SUV while she was driving on Wildwood Road east of Bennett Road in Yazoo County. A Yazoo County road worker found Mullen while clearing trees and assessing damage. The road worker called 911.

Another person was also injured in Oktibbeha County.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reports that it is working with counties to assess damage.

Initial damage assessments are underway.

The following is PRELIMINARY and will change throughout the assessment process.

These counties have reported some type of damage:

Itawamba – 30 homes; Itawamba Community College reporting damage

Monroe – 1 home; 1 apartment complex

Oktibbeha- 3 homes

Panola- 2 homes; 1 public building (Unoccupied building near the Sardis Community Nursing Home)

Pontotoc- 2 homes

Yazoo- 1 home

MEMA said these are preliminary results and they will change throughout the assessment process.