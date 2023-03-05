Alert issued for missing 83-year-old Mississippi woman

Published 6:34 am Sunday, March 5, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials have issued an alert for a missing 83-year-old Mississippi woman.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Martha Ann Carter of Rankin County.

Carter is described as a Black woman around five feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

On Saturday, March 4, Carter was last seen in the 200 block of Huckleberry Lane in Brandon, walking in an unknown direction.

Officials say she wore a tan shirt and black shorts with white trim.

Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 852-1480.

