Mississippi Skies: Warmer temps coming back

Published 1:30 am Sunday, March 5, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Today will see a return of the higher-than-normal temperatures we’ve seen so often so far this year. Humidity will also make a return, although not as bad today as it will be over the next few days. Most of us will see some more brilliant sunshine today!

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 72. Mostly clear with a low near 51.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 75. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 51.

South Mississippi

Sunny and warm with a high near 80. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 53.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and warm with a high near 80. Increasing clouds tonight with a low near 58.

