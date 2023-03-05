Police: 16-year-old female arrested after shooting at Mississippi mall food court injures one, sends patrons running for cover Published 7:25 am Sunday, March 5, 2023

Police arrest Mississippi teen after she reportedly shot and injured another teen in a Mississippi mall food court Saturday evening, sending patrons running for cover.

Hattiesburg police report on social media that they have charged a 16-year-old female in connection to a shooting that occurred Saturday evening at Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg.

The female, from Hattiesburg, was turned in to authorities just before 8 p.m. and was charged as an adult, with four counts of aggravated assault, including a man who suffered a gunshot wound.

The female will be booked into the Forrest County Jail.

As the investigation continues, additional charges could be pending.

The male victim, an 18-year-old from Hattiesburg, also was involved in the shooting.

He arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. He was treated, and charges are pending upon his release from the hospital.

The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m., Saturday at the food court in the Turtle Creek Mall.

The two individuals are known acquaintances, and were involved in an isolated altercation when they began shooting at one another inside the mall’s food court.

The individual that sustained a leg injury as other patrons were running after the shooting occurred was treated at a local hospital.

Neither the name of the 16-year-old or the 18-year-old were released Saturday night by HPD.

HPD would also like to thank the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department as well as the Mississippi Highway Patrol for their assistance and response during the incident.