Mississippi deputies looking for two fugitives accused of multiple counts of burglary, grand larceny, auto theft and more Published 5:25 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

Mississippi officials are looking to two fugitives who are wanted for multiple counts of burglary, grand larceny, auto theft and other charges.

The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Robert Kyle Hatley and Rachel Johnson.

Guns and multiple items were stolen recently from a home in Greens Creek, along with a truck that was parked at the residence. Jefferson Davis County Investigator Vernon Dampier located the truck on East Granby Road. Hatley and Johnson jumped into the truck when they spotted Dampier and a chase ensued.

The chase ended on Three Notch Road in Covington County when Hatley wrecked the truck and the pair fled on foot. They have not been seen since.

Hatley had his name put on the truck title in Covington County and will face felony charges there in addition to those in JDC.

Hatley was positively identified by a homeowner on Park Fortenberry Road after his home was burglarized twice.

Officers also believe he is responsible for theft at a residence on Ebenezer Road after a railroad jack from that residence was found in the wrecked truck.

Officers are looking to charge Hatley and Johnson with four counts of burglary, auto theft, two counts grand larceny and felony fleeing.

“We believe they have more accomplices, but we know those two are the prime suspects,” said Dampier.

If you have any information of their whereabouts, please contact the Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Department at 601-792-5169.

The pair is no stranger to law enforcement.

Hatley was arrested March 19, 2022, by JDC deputies after he was indicted for grand larceny in connection with a catalytic convertor theft on Black Polk Road. He escaped from custody and was picked up by Johnson while on trash duty on East St. Stephens Road on March 30, 2022.

The two fled the area and were on the run until captured in Panola County.

According to authorities, Hatley and Johnson ran from law enforcement officers in Panola County, wrecked the vehicle they were in and fled into the woods.

U. S. Marhsals were called in to assist with the search, and after two days in the woods, the couple was apprehended April 21, 2022, and returned to JDC. Hatley was also indicted in Lincoln County and Franklin County prior to his arrest in JDC and wanted for felony crimes in Lawrence and Covington County.