Mississippi deputy answering medic call collides with pickup truck Published 5:09 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

A civilian motorist and a Mississippi sheriff’s deputy answering a medic call collided Sunday night. Although both vehicles were totaled, no injuries resulted in the wreck.

Just after 7 p.m., a Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Vicksburg Fire Department ambulance had just left a medic call and were traveling north on Fisher Ferry Road.

According to reports, the deputy’s patrol car and the ambulance approached Shenandoah Road, a southbound pickup truck struck the patrol car, causing it to overturn on the east side of the road.

The vehicle did not strike the ambulance, Sheriff Martin Pace said.

Neither the deputy nor the pickup driver was injured. The driver signed a refusal form and declined to go to the hospital, but the deputy was transported to the hospital in keeping with department protocol.

“Since it involved an agency vehicle, Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating,” Pace said. “Both vehicles look totaled out. It could’ve been a lot worse, but thank seatbelts and the good Lord.”