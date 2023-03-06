Mississippi legislators pass ban of drug known as ‘gas station heroin’ Published 6:12 am Monday, March 6, 2023

Mississippi legislators have passed a state-wide ban on what has become known as “gas station heroin” — a drug that is available over the counter and can mimic the effects of opioids when taken in high doses.

The ban on the drug Tianeptine, commonly known as “Zaza,” was passed by legislators by a wide margin, banning the drug’s sale and use statewide.

“Zaza” is not FDA-approved, but can easily be purchased in stores.

“Zaza” has been linked to recent overdoses across the state, prompting communities to enact bans or consider enacting bans of their own.

House Bill 4, when signed by Gov. Tate Reeves, will take effect on July 1st.