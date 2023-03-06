Mississippi Skies: Next round of rain on the way, but what about severe chances? Published 1:30 am Monday, March 6, 2023

We’ll have another nice, sunny day today, but a few changes are on the way. Most of us will notice much more humid air today and we’ll start to have some muggy days with rain chances as the week moves along. At this time, we aren’t expecting severe weather, but some areas of the Magnolia State could have some thunderstorms during the next day or two.

By the end of the week, our weather patterns will change again with more seasonable temperatures just in time for the time change.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 77. Increasing clouds tonight with a low near 57.

Central Mississippi

Sunny and warm with a high of 80. Partly cloudy tonight with a low near 60.

South Mississippi

Warm and sunny with a high of 82. Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid-60s.

Gulf Coast

Fog early, then cloudy. Becoming sunny with a high of 81. Increasing clouds with dense fog tonight. Low of 66.