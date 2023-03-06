Three people killed, two others injured in Sunday accident on Mississippi highway Published 6:00 am Monday, March 6, 2023

Three people died, and two others were injured in a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.

Hattiesburg officials report that on Sunday, March 5, 2023, emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle accident with injuries on Highway 49, south of the U.S. 98 East exit, around noon.

The vehicle was traveling north on Highway 49, when the wreck occurred, and multiple individuals were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, as well as two other occupants.

Two other individuals were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Names are pending release upon notification of next of kin, per Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.