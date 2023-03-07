Jackson State University student charged with statutory rape Published 11:35 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

A Jackson State University is being held at a Mississippi prison after he reportedly raped two females.

Xavier Antwon Yarbough, 22, is being held at the Raymond Detention Center on two counts of rape. His bond was set at $2 million.

Yarbrough was arrested by Jackson Police on Friday.

Officials report that the incidents happened off-campus and that they believe that drugs may have been used to keep the victims from resisting.