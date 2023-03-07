Jackson State University student charged with statutory rape

Published 11:35 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Jackson State University is being held at a Mississippi prison after he reportedly raped two females.

Xavier Antwon Yarbough, 22, is being held at the Raymond Detention Center on two counts of rape. His bond was set at $2 million.

Yarbrough was arrested by Jackson Police on Friday.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Officials report that the incidents happened off-campus and that they believe that drugs may have been used to keep the victims from resisting.

 

More News

Mississippi baker advances, her cake named ‘top contender’ by judge on Spring Baking Championship

Former Miss Mississippi chooses Kelly Clarkson after getting three chair turns on “The Voice”

Mississippi baker’s quest for Spring Baking crown begins on Food Network

Mississippi WWII vet honored on 100th birthday

Print Article