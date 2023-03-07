Mississippi baker’s quest for Spring Baking crown begins on Food Network Published 7:45 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

The quest for $25,000 and the Spring Baking Champion title started Monday for one Natchez baker. Molly Manning Robertson, Natchez pastry chef and wedding cake baker extraordinaire, will compete against 11 other talented bakers from around the country.

The show’s 10 episodes began airing Monday night and will continue every Monday night until one of the bakers is named this season’s champion.

A preview of the event on social media revealed the first challenge for the bakers. In celebration of this season’s theme centered on love, host @jessepalmer asked the bakers to whip up a spring twist of the dessert that made them first fall in love with baking.