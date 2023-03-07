Mississippi man arrested in Indiana for 2020 double murder at Halloween party

Published 3:03 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man wanted for a Halloween double murder has been arrested in Indiana.

Fox 59 News reports that Jeffery Lee Walker Jr., 32, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was arrested by Indiana State Troopers.

Troopers stopped a semi-truck at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 70 near the Cambridge City exit for a speeding infraction.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Walker was identified as the driver of the truck.

During the traffic stop, troopers learned that Walker was wanted on an active warrant for a 2020 shooting that killed two people and injured another at a Halloween Party in Southhaven.

Walker was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Jail and is currently awaiting extradition back to Mississippi.

 

More News

Officials looking for 76-year-old Mississippi man who reportedly assaulted, kidnapped woman at gunpoint

Jackson State University student charged with statutory rape

Mississippi baker advances, her cake named ‘top contender’ by judge on Spring Baking Championship

Former Miss Mississippi chooses Kelly Clarkson after getting three chair turns on “The Voice”

Print Article