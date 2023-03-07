Mississippi man arrested in Indiana for 2020 double murder at Halloween party Published 3:03 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

A Mississippi man wanted for a Halloween double murder has been arrested in Indiana.

Fox 59 News reports that Jeffery Lee Walker Jr., 32, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was arrested by Indiana State Troopers.

Troopers stopped a semi-truck at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 70 near the Cambridge City exit for a speeding infraction.

Walker was identified as the driver of the truck.

During the traffic stop, troopers learned that Walker was wanted on an active warrant for a 2020 shooting that killed two people and injured another at a Halloween Party in Southhaven.

Walker was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Jail and is currently awaiting extradition back to Mississippi.