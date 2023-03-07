Mississippi Skies: Rain, thunderstorms possible in parts of state today Published 1:30 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Tuesday will begin several days of rain and storm chances for parts of the Magnolia State. Although northern Mississippi will continue to have sunny skies, southern Mississippi could have a couple heavy showers later in the day. Rain chances expand across the state over the next few days and some places could get upwards of 2 or 3 inches of rain before the week is finished.

North Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high of 75. Increasing clouds overnight with a low near 50.

Central Mississippi

Fog early, then cloudy. Gradually becoming sunny with a high near 80. Tonight, becoming cloudy with a low near 60.

South Mississippi

A few showers early, then thunderstorms possible later in the day. Some fog in the morning. Some sunshine in the afternoon with a high of 83.

Gulf Coast

Widespread fog and partly cloudy. High near 85. More fog tonight and mostly cloudy with a low of 67.