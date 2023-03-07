Mississippi WWII vet honored on 100th birthday Published 7:00 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

A resolution has passed the State Senate and House to honor a Brookhaven World War II veteran. Senate Concurrent Resolution 551 honors the legacy of decorated WWII Army Cpl. L.C. Jackson of Brookhaven on his 100th birthday, March 8.

Jackson was born in 1923 in Minter City, the fourth of seven children of George and Caroline Jackson. He was inducted into the United States Army in 1942 at Camp Shelby and underwent basic training as a truck driver at Fort Indiantown Gap in Pennsylvania.

Jackson served with the 3449th Quartermaster Truck Company in the Philippines, Okinawa, and Japan. He received the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Campaign Ribbon, the Army of Occupation Ribbon, the Japan Victory Ribbon, two Overseas Service Bars, a Rifle Marksmanship medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged in November 1946 and returned to Glendora, where he had completed high school.

After living in Chicago for 31 years — where he married and had three children — he moved to Brookhaven and worked with the Brookhaven Sanitation Department.

Jackson is a deacon at Hopewell Baptist Church.

“It was a privilege to honor the legacy of decorated WWII Veteran Corporal L. C. Jackson, 3449th Quartermaster Truck Company, United States Army, of Brookhaven, on the occasion of his 100th birthday celebration with Senate Concurrent Resolution 551,” Sen. Barrett said. “The State of Mississippi honors his selfless service during a time when ordinary men did extraordinary things as well as his legacy of a strong and free America.”