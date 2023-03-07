Officials looking for 76-year-old Mississippi man who reportedly assaulted, kidnapped woman at gunpoint Published 12:26 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Mississippi police are looking for a 76-year-old man after he reportedly kidnapped and assaulted a woman who recently ended their 2 1/2-year relationship.

The Greenville Police Department reports that on Feb. 16, 2023, the Greenville Police received a call in the 1400 block of South Colorado in reference to a Domestic Assault.

When officers arrived, they contacted a 73-year-old female, who stated that her ex-boyfriend came to her residence and began assaulting her.

The victim stated that she recently ended the 2 ½ year relationship and blocked all communications with the suspect, Robert Nash, 76, of Lexington.

The victim stated that Nash showed up at her apartment, began arguing and then struck her in the face. The victim, held against her will, said she tried to fight back, but Nash pulled out a small caliber handgun and struck her in the head. Nash left the residence in an unknown direction.

Nash is described as a 76yr old black male, 5’7”, 168lb, with black hair and brown eyes, who resides in the Lexington, Mississippi area.

If you know the whereabouts of Nash, please call the Greenville Police Department-GPD at 662-378-1515, CrimeStoppers at 662-378-TIPS (8477) or use the online P3 app.