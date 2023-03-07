Officials looking for 76-year-old Mississippi man who reportedly assaulted, kidnapped woman at gunpoint

Published 12:26 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police are looking for a 76-year-old man after he reportedly kidnapped and assaulted a woman who recently ended their 2 1/2-year relationship.

The Greenville Police Department reports that on Feb. 16, 2023, the Greenville Police received a call in the 1400 block of South Colorado in reference to a Domestic Assault.

When officers arrived, they contacted a 73-year-old female, who stated that her ex-boyfriend came to her residence and began assaulting her.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The victim stated that she recently ended the 2 ½ year relationship and blocked all communications with the suspect, Robert Nash, 76, of Lexington.

The victim stated that Nash showed up at her apartment, began arguing and then struck her in the face. The victim, held against her will, said she tried to fight back, but Nash pulled out a small caliber handgun and struck her in the head. Nash left the residence in an unknown direction.

Nash is described as a 76yr old black male, 5’7”, 168lb, with black hair and brown eyes, who resides in the Lexington, Mississippi area.

If you know the whereabouts of Nash, please call the Greenville Police Department-GPD at 662-378-1515, CrimeStoppers at 662-378-TIPS (8477) or use the online P3 app.

More News

Mississippi man arrested in Indiana for 2020 double murder at Halloween party

Jackson State University student charged with statutory rape

Mississippi baker advances, her cake named ‘top contender’ by judge on Spring Baking Championship

Former Miss Mississippi chooses Kelly Clarkson after getting three chair turns on “The Voice”

Print Article