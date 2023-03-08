‘Golden’ Texas chain heading east to open first Mississippi location Published 7:45 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

When it comes to chicken places, Mississippi has several options. In a few months, another one will join the list, and this name is one most people with ties to Texas will say is the best out of all.

Golden Chick began in 1967 in San Marcos, Texas. With dozens of locations across Texas, the company has expanded into Oklahoma and Louisiana recently. There is even a location in Panama City, Florida that opened not long ago, but it’s the only location that far from Texas for now.

“Golden Chick is one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in the U.S. and was recognized as one of the very top brands in the country by Nation’s Restaurant News,” a company statement reads. “Big things are planned for the little brand that started in San Marcos back in 1967. If there’s not a Golden Chick in your city now, there probably will be soon.”

That statement is true for folks in south Mississippi. Although there is no official statement from the company, a sign now appears on U. S. 98 near the Oak Grove area of Hattiesburg: “Cooking Soon! Golden Chick.”

What makes Golden Chick different from other chains? First, gravy is an option. The most popular dipping sauce isn’t a sauce, but a thick, homemade gravy to coat chicken, biscuits, fries, or whatever other menu item one chooses.

Meal options include chicken strips, whole pieces of fried or roasted chicken, fish, sandwiches, and salads. The sides range from fried okra to green beans. Regular recipe is a safe bet, but spicy is an option; however, remember the menu is based on “Texas spicy.”

An official opening date has not been announced.