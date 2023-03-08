Kentucky man arrested in Tennessee after reportedly kidnapping grandchildren at gunpoint from Mississippi home Published 6:31 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

A Kentucky man is in custody after reportedly kidnapping his three grandchildren at gunpoint from a Mississippi residence.

Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office report that Douglas Mills, 52, was taken into custody along with two female accomplices in Tennessee. The three were reportedly taking the children to Kentucky where Mills lives.

On March 7th, 2023, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call in regards to a possible kidnapping.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a victim that said her biological father drove from Kentucky to the Shannon area and kidnapped her three children. The suspect broke into the home and brandished a gun threatening her.

The suspect then kidnapped her three children and left to return to his home in Kentucky.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said in a press conference that his office received word shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday that Mills and the women had captured between Knoxville, Tennessee and the Kentucky state line.

Johnson reports that children are safe and being returned to their family in Mississippi.

Mills has been charged with home invasion, burglary and three counts of kidnapping.

Sheila Hood and Ida Mooneyham have been charged with one count of kidnapping each.

