Mississippi Skies: Rain, storms could bring some relief from pollen Published 1:30 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

It seems like the entire world is yellow from the annual pollen “dusting” across the state. Bees are happy, but allergy sufferers are in misery as the annual event started earlier than normal. That’s no surprise after such a long stretch of record-breaking warm weather.

Some people in state will get some relief from the pollen today as rain and thunderstorms develop from a weak storm system. We don’t anticipate any severe weather, but we are expecting some cooler temperatures for parts of Mississippi.

North Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 59. More showers tonight with a couple thunderstorms possible with a low near 52.

Central Mississippi

Showers likely with some storms possible. High of 70. More rain and storms tonight with a low of 54.

South Mississippi

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, but becoming sunny later in the day. High of 81. A few isolated showers tonight with a low near 65.

Gulf Coast

Fog early, then partly sunny. A few isolated showers are possible with a high of 81. Tonight, a couple showers around with a low of 67.