Officials issue silver alert for 39-year-old Mississippi woman

Published 6:20 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Officials have issued a silver alert for a 39-year-old Mississippi woman.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued the alert for Megan Colleen Ragsdale of Fulton, Itawamba County, Mississippi.

She is described as a white female, five feet two inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt, black leggings, and black boots Tuesday, March 7, at about 3:48 P.M. in the 200 block of Matt St. in Fulton, Mississippi driving a 2013 Aluminum colored Dodge Avenger bearing Mississippi tag ITB9478 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Megan Colleen Ragsdale suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Megan Colleen Ragsdale, contact the Itawamba County Sherriff’s Department at 662-862-3401.

