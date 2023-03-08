One person killed after vehicle flips multiple times on Mississippi highway

Published 2:45 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

One person has died after a crash caused a vehicle to flip multiple times on a Mississippi highway Tuesday night.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that the crash occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Mississippi Highway 28 near South Harmony Road in Copiah County.

Officials say the vehicle was traveling east when it ran off the road and overturned several times before colliding with a tree.

The driver, Gregory Holloway, 35, was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The passenger, Michael Foster, 50, received fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The cause of the single-vehicle crash is under investigation.

