Retired city inspector arrested on sex charges involving child Published 4:13 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

A Mississippi man who served as a city inspector for three decades has been arrested.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested Paul Lloyd Dawes, 75, 254 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charges of touching a child for lustful purposes.

Justice Court Judge Eileen Maher set a $25,000 bond for Dawes on Wednesday.

Dawes served for approximately 30 years as Natchez city inspector.