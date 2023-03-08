The luck of Irish comes early for $70,000 winner in Mississippi lottery

Published 11:40 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Luck came to a Mississippi Lottery player a week before St. Patrick’s Day with the purchase of a ticket worth over $70,000.

A Mississippi Match 5 player hit a $70,966.87 jackpot by matching all five numbers in the Tuesday, March 7 drawing.

The ticket was purchased at EZ Quik Stop in Natchez. The winning numbers drawn were 06-07-18-31-35. The jackpot for the Thursday, March 9, drawing has reset to $50,000.

In other Mississippi Lottery News

The jackpot for the Powerball drawing tonight, March 8, is an estimated $31 million, with an estimated cash value of $15.8 million. The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing Friday, March 10, is an estimated $203 million, with an estimated cash value of $107.1 million.

