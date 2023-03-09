Alabama police arrest two men in connection with Mississippi shooting that killed one, injured two others

Published 1:07 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Police in Alabama have arrested two men who are reportedly connected to a Mississippi shooting that killed one man and injured two others.

WKRG in Mobile reports that the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and theU.S. Border Patrol stopped a vehicle on I-10 in Mobile. In the vehicle were Silkia Marie Texidor Lopez as the driver and Jerbert Cotto as a passenger.

Lopez and Cotto are suspects in the March 4 killing of Miguel Vasquez-Cruz. The shooting in Pascagoula also reportedly injured two other victims.

Lopez and Cotto were taken into custody and transported to the Mobile County Metro Jail.

 

